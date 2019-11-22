|
|
|
GAUGHT Peter Stanley Passed away suddenly,
in Southampton General Hospital
on 26th August 2019, aged 80.
Much loved husband of Su,
father of Neil and Michael,
grandpa of Harry, Louis and Dillon,
brother of Bob and Gordon, Peter
will be known to many as a
former deputy head teacher at
Walton High School in Nelson,
until 1996, and as Major Peter Gaught in the Lancashire Army Cadet Force until 1988.
He is sadly missed by
his family and friends.
His funeral was held on the
23rd September 2019 at
Portchester Crematorium.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 22, 2019