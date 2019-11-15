|
Christie Peter Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, with his loving family by his side, on Thursday, 7th November, 2019, Peter, aged 75 years, a beloved husband of 52 years to Sheila, much loved dad to Mark, Chris and Emma, father in law to Sarah, Tyronne and Debbie, cherished grandad to Jade, Jasmin, Jack, Joe and Kai, a true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Peter's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 20th November at 11 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice and NW Air Ambulance, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019