CALVERLEY Peter On Friday August 30th 2019 following a short illness,
Peter Calverley passed away peacefully aged 72 years.
Peter was the devoted husband of Linda, much loved dad of John, Jaqui, Mark and Darren, dearest brother of Yvonne and a very dear grandad and great grandad.
R.I.P.
His funeral service will be held
at Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday September 10th at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Peter
will be most gratefully
accepted on behalf of the
Lancashire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries please to
Bertwisle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 6, 2019