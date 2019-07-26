Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:45
from his home
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00
All Saints with St John the Baptist Church
Committal
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00
Burnley Crematorium
Peter Bibby Notice
BIBBY Peter William Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on July 16th , 2019 with his loving wife Ann by his side, Peter, aged 72 years, the dearly loved father of Jonathan, Simon and Catherine, dear father in law, very special grandad to Ellen, Eve, Luke, Lauren and Sadie, also a much loved and respected friend who will be sadly missed. Peter's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Tuesday, 30th July at 10-45 a.m. for service in All Saints with St John the Baptist Church at 11 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 26, 2019
