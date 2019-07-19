|
|
|
Reeves Peggy On July 13th 2019, peacefully with her family by her side, in the
Old Village Rest Home, Freckleton, aged 95 years and of Kirkham
and formerly of Burnley.
Beloved wife of the late Joe,
treasured mother of Desna and Les, loving mother in law of Stewart and Joyce and
a very special grandma
and great grandma.
'Forever in our hearts,
Good night, God bless.'
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Friday July 26th at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be sent for
North West Air Ambulance c/o
and all further enquiries to
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. PR4 2HA.
Tel: 01772 684856
Published in Burnley Express on July 19, 2019