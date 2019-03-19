Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
14:15
Burnley Crematorium
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Whittaker

Notice Condolences

Pauline Whittaker Notice
WHITTAKER (nee Evans)
Pauline Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on March 13th, 2019, with her loving family by her side, Pauline, aged 72 years, the dearly loved and devoted wife of Alan, much loved mum of Trent and
Lee-Anne, dear mother in law to Rachel and Craig, cherished grandma of Tristan, Jessica and Molly, and dear sister in law, auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. Pauline's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Monday, 25th March at 2 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 2-20 p.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Pendle Dogs In Need, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 19, 2019
