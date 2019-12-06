|
|
|
HOPWOOD née Carroll
Patricia On Wednesday November 27th 2019, after a long illness bravely borne, Pat, aged 76 years.
The beloved Wife of Colin,
dearly loved Mum of Stephen and the late Christopher,
dear Mother in law of Del and Jane, devoted Grandma to Bethany, Sam, Ben and Holly and a loving Sister in law and Auntie.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Burnley Crematorium,
on Tuesday 10th December
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired,
to Pendleside Hospice c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Directors, 230 Colne Road, Burnley.
Tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 6, 2019