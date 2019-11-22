|
BYRNE Patricia Vincent and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Patricia for the British Heart Foundation. Special thanks to the staff on Bronte Ward at The Harbour, Blackpool, for the loving care and attention shown towards Patricia. Thank you to Fr. Alan Swift for his comforting words and service and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 22, 2019