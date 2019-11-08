|
BYRNE (nee Cowgill)
Patricia Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Patricia, who passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on October 31st, 2019, aged 76 years, the dearly loved wife of Vincent, much loved mum of Mark, Julie and Damian, dear mother in law to Kathryn and Craig and Giorgio, a cherished grandma and great grandma, a dear sister to Ged, also a dear sister in law, auntie and loved friend who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Patricia's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Friday, 15th November at 10-40 a.m. for Requiem Mass in
St Mary Magdalene's RC Church,
11 a.m. followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery, 12-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations
if so desired to British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 8, 2019