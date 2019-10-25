|
Patricia Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Sunday, 13th October, 2019, Pat, aged 87 years, beloved wife to the late Bill Sheppard and Alan Bell, much loved mother of David and Andy, mother in law to Susan and Pauline, cherished grandma to Catherine, Jonathon and Adam, great grandma to Owen and Eloise, also a dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed. Patricia's funeral cortege will leave from the Alderson and Horan funeral home on Friday, 8th November at 1-40 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 25, 2019