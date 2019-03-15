|
BARNES Pamela Anne Peacefully on March 9th 2019 at The Manor House, Chatburn. Pamela aged 78 years of Sabden.
The dearly loved wife of Ken,
much loved mother of Christopher and Jonathan, loving
mother-in-law of Sarah, also a devoted grandma of George.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. John's Church, Read on Thursday March 21st at 10am followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 11.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Pamela if so desired may be given for the Alzheimer's Society,
c/o Mr. K. Barnes, Wiswell Moor House, Whalley Road, Sabden, Clitheroe, BB7 9DT.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
