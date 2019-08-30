Home

DR PK GUHA Anita and Ronen would like to thank everyone who contacted them with messages of condolence; family, friends and former colleagues who attended the Funeral and Memorial Gathering; and everyone who donated in his memory.
Thank you to everyone at
Helliwells Funeral Services
for the attentive service arrangements; civil celebrant
Jane Griffin for her touching address; Burnley Crematorium and the staff at Fence Gate Lodge for their accomplished hosting arrangements; Pamela Stansfield and Riverside Deli Barrowford for the additional sweet treats.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 30, 2019
