Downes (nee Wray)
Olwen Sadly, in her own home with her loving family by her side, on Wednesday, 9th October, 2019, Olwen, aged 94 years, beloved wife to the late Joe, much loved mother to Robert, Lesley and Louise,
a loving grandmother and dear friend to Marion. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Olwen's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Monday, 21st October at 9-30 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations, if so desired, to Diabetes UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
