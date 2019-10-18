Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Olwen Downes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olwen Downes

Notice Condolences

Olwen Downes Notice
Downes (nee Wray)
Olwen Sadly, in her own home with her loving family by her side, on Wednesday, 9th October, 2019, Olwen, aged 94 years, beloved wife to the late Joe, much loved mother to Robert, Lesley and Louise,
a loving grandmother and dear friend to Marion. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Olwen's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Monday, 21st October at 9-30 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations, if so desired, to Diabetes UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now