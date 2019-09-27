|
|
|
Green Norman Norman's family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words, for attending Norman's funeral and for donations received for Friends of Woodside Care Home and Alzheimer's Society. Thank you to Woodside Care Home for their loving care and attention over the past few months and to Kiddrow Medical Practice, particularly Dr Kallarackel for his kind attention. Thank you to Katy Carmichael for her comforting words and service and to Buttercups Florist for the beautiful flowers. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional guidance and dignified care.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 27, 2019