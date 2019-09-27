Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Green

Notice

Norman Green Notice
Green Norman Norman's family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words, for attending Norman's funeral and for donations received for Friends of Woodside Care Home and Alzheimer's Society. Thank you to Woodside Care Home for their loving care and attention over the past few months and to Kiddrow Medical Practice, particularly Dr Kallarackel for his kind attention. Thank you to Katy Carmichael for her comforting words and service and to Buttercups Florist for the beautiful flowers. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional guidance and dignified care.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.