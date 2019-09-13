Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Norman Green Notice
Green Norman Sadly in Woodside Care Home on Saturday, 7th September, 2019, Norman, aged 91 years, beloved and devoted husband to the late Myra, precious dad to Beverley, Dorothy, David and Karen, father in law to David, Frank and the late Bob, cherished grandad to Liam, Katy, Adam, Stacey, Sean and their partners, much loved great grandad Jonah, Imogen, Joshua, Emmie, Elizabeth, Erin and Charlotte, loved cousin and uncle and a dear friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Norman's funeral cortege will leave from his daughters' home on Friday, 20th September at 3-30 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-40 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Friends of Woodside and Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 13, 2019
