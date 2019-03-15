|
|
|
Tomlinson Nelly (Nell) Ann, Roger and family would like to thank all friends for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolences and donations. Special thanks go to ALL staff at Heather Grange especially
Village 1. To the Thursday morning group at St Andrews Church
for the spiritual care which
she loved attending.
To Father Charlie for his beautiful service and eulogy. And finally, to Leighton at Alderson and Horan and staff, a huge thank you for your outstanding care and dignity shown to the family throughout.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
