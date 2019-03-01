|
Tomlinson (nee Massey)
Nelly (Nell) On Friday, 22nd February, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at Heather Grange Residential Home, Nell, aged 91 years, of Padiham, beloved wife to the late Albert (Bert),
much loved mum to Ann and Roger, treasured grandma to Timothy, Vanessa and Jane and a special great grannie to Grace, Jacob, Freddie and Hewie, a loved auntie and friend to many who will be sadly missed. Nell's funeral will leave from Alderson and Horan Funeral Home on Wednesday, 6th March, for service in All Saints' with St John the Baptist Church at 1 p.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 2-20 p.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for the Shrine Flowers at Habergham Church, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 1, 2019
