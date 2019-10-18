Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Walker

Notice

Muriel Walker Notice
WALKER Muriel Muriel's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in Muriel's memory for Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to the Pendleside Hospice at Home team for their wonderful care and support. Special thanks to Eddie and Mary Cliff and the Church Family at Hurstwood Chapel and to Alderson and Horan for their caring approach and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.