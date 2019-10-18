|
|
|
WALKER Muriel Muriel's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in Muriel's memory for Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to the Pendleside Hospice at Home team for their wonderful care and support. Special thanks to Eddie and Mary Cliff and the Church Family at Hurstwood Chapel and to Alderson and Horan for their caring approach and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 18, 2019