Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00
Hurstwood Chapel
Committal
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00
Burnley Crematorium
Muriel Walker Notice
Walker (formerly Stanworth)
(nee Butterworth)
Muriel Sadly, in her own home, with her loving family by her side, on Thursday, 3rd October, 2019, Muriel, aged 83 years, loving wife, much loved mum to Julie, Val, Chris, Sylvia and the late Ian, mother in law to Julie, Jackie and Mark, cherished grandma Ginger and great grandma. At rest in the Alderson & Horan funeral home. Muriel's funeral service will be held on Friday, 11th October at Hurstwood Chapel at 11 a.m. followed by cremation and committal at Burnley Crematorium at 12 noon.
Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley,
BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483
or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019
