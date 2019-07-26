Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00
St John the Baptist RC Church
Padiham
Mona Dale Notice
DALE (nee Askey)
Mona Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on July 21st , 2019, Mona, aged 99 years, beloved wife of the late Joseph (Joel), loving mother of Joseph, Alan and Ann, dear mother in law of Betty and Bob, a very special grandma to Karl, Nicola, Kelly, Gill and Caroline, great grandmother to Aimee, Rebecca, Harvey, Hannah, Charlie, Alfie, Ronnie, Amelie, Gabriella and Oliver, a very dear sister to the late Mary, Annie, Winifred and Joan, also a dear auntie and friend to many who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Requiem Mass will be held in St John the Baptist RC Church, Padiham on Thursday, 1st August at 10 a.m. followed by interment. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Derian House, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 26, 2019
