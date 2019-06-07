|
Tattersall Michael (Tat) Sadly, but suddenly in his own home on Friday, 31st May, 2019, Michael (Tat), aged 74 years, devoted husband of 49 years to Kath, much loved dad to John, Chris and Claire, cherished grandpa to Leoni, Austin and Eliza, also a good friend and neighbour to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Tat's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Thursday, 13th June at
1-40 p.m. for service in St Matthew's Church, 2 p.m. followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Diabetes UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 7, 2019
