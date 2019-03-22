|
SMITH Michael Passed away suddenly at work on Friday, 15th March, 2019, aged 60 years, most beloved husband to Helen, a dear brother, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed. Michael's funeral cortege will leave from the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home on Wednesday, 27th March at 11-30 a.m. for service
and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 22, 2019
