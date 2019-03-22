|
GREENWOOD Michael Michael's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Pendleside Hospice. Special thanks to the staff at Pendleside Hospice and the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the loving care and attention shown to Michael.
Thank you to Katy Carmichael for her comforting words and service and, finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified
care and services.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 22, 2019
