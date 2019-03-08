|
GREENWOOD Michael John Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice on 4th March, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Michael, aged 59 years, the very special and loving dad to Gary, treasured son of Sheila and the late Rowland, dearest brother of David, a special brother in law to Julie, dear uncle to Lee and Shelley, also a fond great uncle and a much-respected friend who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Michael's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 13th March at 11-45 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 12 noon. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 8, 2019
