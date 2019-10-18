|
Collins Michael Patrick Peacefully at home, on October 12th, 2019 with his loving family by his side and after a very short illness, Michael, aged 64 years, the much loved and treasured father of Michael, dearly beloved son of the late Sonny and Joyce, very special brother of John, Martin, Tony, Maureen, Bernie, Patrick and Christopher, also a dearly loved brother in law, wonderful uncle and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. Michael's funeral cortege will leave from his brothers home on Friday, 25th October at 9-30 a.m. for service in St John the Baptist RC Church, Ivy Street at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at 11.30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 18, 2019