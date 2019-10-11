|
|
|
Barrow Michael James Suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 30th September, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Michael, aged 57 years, the dearly loved husband of Deborah, much loved dad of Samantha, Abigail, Charles and Joshua, a cherished grandad, very special brother, brother in law, uncle and great friend to many. Michael's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Monday, 14th October at
9-40 a.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019