BAILEY Michael
(Mick) On Monday September 30th 2019 following a short illness and with his loving family at his side, Mick Bailey, passed away peacefully, aged 66 years.
Mick was the much loved husband
of Dianne, loving dad of Cheryl,
Emma and Liam, dear father-in-law of Mark and Lee, a very dear grandad, brother, uncle and a
good friend of many.
His funeral service will be held
at Burnley Crematorium on
Friday October 11th at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please,
however, donations in loving
remembrance of Mick will be
most gratefully accepted on
behalf of Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries please to Bertwistle's
Funeral Service, 46 Burnley Road,
Padiham. Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 4, 2019