Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00
St John the Evangelist Church
Higham
Michael Armer

Michael Armer Notice
ARMER Michael Christopher (Mike) Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice on June 14th 2019, with his
loving family by his side, Mike
aged 56 years. The dearly loved and devoted husband of Laura, most precious dad of Becca, Jessica and Ethan, loving son of the late Sally and Norman, dearest
son in law to Victoria and James Harkness, cherished grandad of Olivia, dear brother in law to Martin and Kelly, special uncle of Abbie and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Mike's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Thursday, 27th June at
10-45am, for service and interment at St John the Evangelist Church, Higham at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 21, 2019
