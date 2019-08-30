|
DERBYSHIRE Maurice Suddenly at his home on August 24th, 2019, Maurice, aged 53 years, the much loved and treasured dad of Tanya, dear father in law to Chris, cherished grandad of Corby and Rio, also a very special brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and great friend to many who will be sadly missed, especially by his beloved dog Alfie. Maurice's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium at a time and date to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 30, 2019