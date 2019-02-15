|
Shaw Maureen Peacefully on Tuesday
5th February 2019 in Heather Grange Care Home, Maureen,aged 84 years. Much loved Mum of Karen, Ian,Terri,Deborah,Martin and Clare and dearly loved and loving Grandma and Great Grandma to her many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Also a dear sister of Margaret and Mary.
Requiem mass will take place
at St Johns Roman Catholic Church, Ivy Street, Burnley on Monday 18th February 2019 at 10am followed by interment for close family and friends at Barrowford Woodland Cemetery. Family flowers only by request please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society C/O
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road,Burnley
Tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 15, 2019
