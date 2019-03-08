|
|
|
BLEASDALE Maureen
(nee Holden) Peacefully on
Saturday March 2nd 2019.
Maureen Bleasdale
aged 73 years.
The dearly beloved wife of Ian, much loved and loving mum of Tim and Kate, devoted daughter of Ethel, precious gran of Amelia, Beth and Joseph and the very dear mother in law of John and Kathryn.
Maureen was formerly a teacher at both St John the Baptist RC Primary School, Padiham and Lowerhouse Primary School.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
R.I.P.
A Requiem Mass will be
celebrated for Maureen at
St Augustine's RC Church, Lowerhouse, Burnley on
Friday March 15th at 10.00am followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 11.20am.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Maureen will be most gratefully accepted on behalf of Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More