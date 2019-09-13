|
Wallwork Mary Mary's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to NSPCC. Special thanks to the staff of Burnley General Hospital and the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the care and attention shown to Mary. Thank you to Fr Alex Frost and Rev. Kat for their comforting words and service, and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified and compassionate arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 13, 2019