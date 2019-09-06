|
|
|
WALLWORK (nee Lewis)
Mary Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on August 30th 2019, Mary, aged 92 years. Much loved and loving mum of Anne, Lynne, Mary and John, also a dear mother in law, cherished grandma and great grandma, dearly loved sister, sister in law, auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Mary's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday,
10th September at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations are being received to the N.S.P.C.C, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 6, 2019