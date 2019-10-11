|
Pickles (nee Wells)
Mary Peacefully in Oaklands Nursing Home on October 2nd 2019, with her loving grandson by her side, Mary, aged 93 years, beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mother of William and wife Sandra,
a cherished gran and great gran, also a dear auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Mary's funeral cortege will leave from her sons' home on Tuesday, 15th October at 10-10 a.m. for service in Mount Zion Church, Cliviger at 10-30 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Mount Zion Church, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019