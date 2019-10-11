Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00
Mary's son's home
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30
Mount Zion Church
Cliviger
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pickles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Pickles

Notice Condolences

Mary Pickles Notice
Pickles (nee Wells)
Mary Peacefully in Oaklands Nursing Home on October 2nd 2019, with her loving grandson by her side, Mary, aged 93 years, beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mother of William and wife Sandra,
a cherished gran and great gran, also a dear auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Mary's funeral cortege will leave from her sons' home on Tuesday, 15th October at 10-10 a.m. for service in Mount Zion Church, Cliviger at 10-30 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Mount Zion Church, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now