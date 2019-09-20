|
PINDER Mary Jo Suddenly, whilst on holiday in Crete, on 11th September 2019, Mary Jo, aged 76 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter John, much loved mother of Catharine and the late Peter, dear step-mother to Steven; also a dearly loved grandma, auntie and loving friend who will be sadly missed. A service will be held at St Stephen's Church, Burnley, on Monday, 30th September, 12 noon, followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at 1-15 p.m. Thanksgiving Service,
All Saints Church, Hopton, Suffolk, IP22 2QX on Wednesday 2nd October at 2.30 p.m. Family flowers only, donations are being received in Mary Jo's memory to Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 20, 2019