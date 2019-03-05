Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Morecambe
6 Beach Street
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 6BT
01524 410292
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ingham

Notice Condolences

Mary Ingham Notice
Ingham Fortified with the Rites of the
Holy Church
Mary Ingham
(nee Wilkinson)
Aged 86 years
Passed away peacefully on
25th February 2019.
Devoted Wife of Len.
Loving Mother of Tony, Janet, Elaine and Jim.
Mother in law to
Fiona, Philip and David.
Special Grandmum to
Rebecca, Simon, Nathan, Matthew and Claire.
Great Grandmum to Reuben, Henry, George and Jessica.
Rest in Peace
Funeral Service will take place
14th March at 9am at
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Morecambe, followed by interment at
Torrisholme Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Mary to Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Morecambe 01524 410292
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.