|
|
|
Ingham Fortified with the Rites of the
Holy Church
Mary Ingham
(nee Wilkinson)
Aged 86 years
Passed away peacefully on
25th February 2019.
Devoted Wife of Len.
Loving Mother of Tony, Janet, Elaine and Jim.
Mother in law to
Fiona, Philip and David.
Special Grandmum to
Rebecca, Simon, Nathan, Matthew and Claire.
Great Grandmum to Reuben, Henry, George and Jessica.
Rest in Peace
Funeral Service will take place
14th March at 9am at
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Morecambe, followed by interment at
Torrisholme Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Mary to Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Morecambe 01524 410292
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More