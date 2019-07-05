|
|
|
HICKS Mary Peacefully on 26th June 2019 at Haslingden Hall, Mary,
aged 90 years, formerly of Sycamore Ave, Burnley.
The devoted wife of the late Kenneth, the dearly loved mum of Linda and Marie and mother in law of Paul, a much loved grandma of Adam, Oliver, Peter and Andrew, great grandma of Jack, Sam and Rosie and great great grandma
of Alisha.
The funeral will take place on Monday 15th July with
service and cremation at
Burnley Crematorium at 11.40a.m. arr. by Johnson, Durning and Woods Funeral Service,
8 Pleasant St., Haslingden,
BB4 5LS 01706 214498
Published in Burnley Express on July 5, 2019