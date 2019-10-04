Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
13:30
Burnley Cemetery
BAYLIFF (nee Young)
Mary Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on September 25th, 2019, with her loving husband Tommy by her side, Mary, aged 69 years, most precious mum of Tristan, dearest mother in law to Gina, also a dear sister, sister in law, auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Mary's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Tuesday, 8th October at
1-15p.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at 1-30p.m. Flowers welcome. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 4, 2019
