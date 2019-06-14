Baldwin Mary Margaret

(Molly) Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Molly, who passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on June 6th, 2019, and fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, aged 91 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Bob, much loved mum of Stephen, Peter, Alan and Michael, also a dear mother in law, cherished grandma and great grandma, loving sister, auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Molly will be received into St John the Baptist RC Church, Ivy St on Thursday, 20th June at 6 p.m. for reception, Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday, 21st June at 10-30 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley crematorium at 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Sudep Action, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452. Published in Burnley Express on June 14, 2019