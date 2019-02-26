|
HENRY Martin Peter Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Blackburn Royal Hospital on 17th February 2019
aged 61 years.
Martin, the much loved dad of Melanie, and Alice, the dear brother of Maria and James and brother-in-law of Alan and Jordan, a good friend loved by many who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church on Friday 1st March
at 1.30 pm followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Martin may be made to Pendleside Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 26, 2019
