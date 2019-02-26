Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
13:30
St. John The Baptist Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Henry

Notice Condolences

Martin Henry Notice
HENRY Martin Peter Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Blackburn Royal Hospital on 17th February 2019
aged 61 years.
Martin, the much loved dad of Melanie, and Alice, the dear brother of Maria and James and brother-in-law of Alan and Jordan, a good friend loved by many who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church on Friday 1st March
at 1.30 pm followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Martin may be made to Pendleside Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.