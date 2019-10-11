|
|
|
Chapman Mark Sadly on October 2nd 2019, Mark, aged 47 years, the dearly loved and treasured husband of Sharon, cherished and devoted dad of Devon, loving son and son in law of Sylvia, Sheila and Dave, a precious younger brother of Julie, Jackie, Debbie and Lisa, also a fantastic fun loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews, a great brother in law and friend to many.
Mark will be sorely missed by us all, but will remain in our
hearts forever.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Mark's funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium at a time and date to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to SToRMS (The Dan McAllister Foundation), c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019