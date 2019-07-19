Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:30
her own home
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00
Burnley Crematorium
Marjorie Smeeth Notice
SMEETH (nee Catlow)
Marjorie Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Tuesday, 9th July, 2019, and with her loving family by her side, Marjorie, aged 87 years, the most beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mum to Gillian and Pamela, dear mother in law to Paul and the late Alan, proud grandma to Joanne and Holly, great grandma, sister, auntie and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Marjorie's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Tuesday, 23rd July at 11-30 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to RSPCA, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 19, 2019
