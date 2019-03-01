|
Moore Marjorie Marjorie's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Pendleside Hospice and British Heart Foundation. Special thanks to the staff at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the loving care and attention shown to Marjorie and to Rev. Mark Jason for his comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified care and arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 1, 2019
