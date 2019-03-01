Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Moore

Notice

Marjorie Moore Notice
Moore Marjorie Marjorie's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Pendleside Hospice and British Heart Foundation. Special thanks to the staff at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the loving care and attention shown to Marjorie and to Rev. Mark Jason for his comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified care and arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.