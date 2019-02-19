Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00
Central Methodist Church
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
13:00
Burnley Cemetery
Resources
Notice Condolences

Marjorie Moore Notice
MOORE Marjorie (Former teacher of
Burnley Girls High School)
Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on February 11th, 2019, aged 87 years, beloved daughter of the late Bell and Dorothy, a loving cousin, also a dear friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Marjorie's funeral service will be held at Central Methodist Church on Wednesday 20th February at
12 noon followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at 1 p.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice or British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 19, 2019
 Back to today's Notices
