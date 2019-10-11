|
|
|
GILL (Nee Ainsworth)
Marion On Saturday 5th October 2019, Marion aged 71 years died peacefully at home with her loving family at her side.
Beloved wife of Charles, devoted mum to Theodore and Reuben, stepmum to Susan and Carol, sister, auntie, mother in law,
a cherished granny and
a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
St Michael and All Angels Church, Foulridge on Friday 18th October at 12-45pm, followed by a private family cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 2-10pm.
Family flowers only but donations will be gratefully accepted for a charity of the family's choosing.
Enquiries to Holgate Funeral Services, The Old Schoolmaster's House, St Anne's Church, Fence, BB129EE Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019