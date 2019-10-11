Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holgate Funeral Services
The Old Schoolmasters House
Burnley, Lancashire BB12 9EE
01282 616788
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:45
St Michael and All Angels Church
Foulridge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Gill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Gill

Notice Condolences

Marion Gill Notice
GILL (Nee Ainsworth)
Marion On Saturday 5th October 2019, Marion aged 71 years died peacefully at home with her loving family at her side.
Beloved wife of Charles, devoted mum to Theodore and Reuben, stepmum to Susan and Carol, sister, auntie, mother in law,
a cherished granny and
a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
St Michael and All Angels Church, Foulridge on Friday 18th October at 12-45pm, followed by a private family cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 2-10pm.
Family flowers only but donations will be gratefully accepted for a charity of the family's choosing.
Enquiries to Holgate Funeral Services, The Old Schoolmaster's House, St Anne's Church, Fence, BB129EE Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.