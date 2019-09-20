Home

Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:45
St Marys RC Church
Burnley
Marie Daley Notice
DALEY MARIE Passed away suddenly but peacefully in her sleep on
Sunday 8th September 2019,
aged 88 years, in the
Grange Care Home in Colne.
A loving wife of 64 years to John and a wonderful auntie to Emma. Marie will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 24th September 2019 at St Marys RC Church, Burnley at 12.45pm, followed by interment
at Burnley Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, to Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary c/o Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley, tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 20, 2019
