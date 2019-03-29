|
|
|
WHITTAKER (nee Gregory)
Margaret Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Friday, 15th March, 2019, Margaret, aged 74 years, devoted wife of 40 years to Stuart, much loved mum to Tracey, Debbie, Paul, Jason and Nina, mother in law to Brian, Peter and Pat, cherished grandma to Leanne, Daniel, Jaxon, Lewis, Lenny, Grace and Nat, caring great grandma to Jessica, a loved sister to Anne, loving auntie to Peter, Shellie and Greg, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. No black to be worn by request from the family. Margaret's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Wednesday, 3rd April at 11-40 a.m. followed by service and committal at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for a charity to be decided, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More