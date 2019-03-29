|
WALSH Margaret Norman, David and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and floral tributes received in memory of Margaret. Special thanks to the carers from Majestic Care for the loving care and attention shown to Margaret. Thank you to Neil for his support and to Rev. Richard Hoyle for his comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified
care and services.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 29, 2019
