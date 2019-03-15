|
Walsh (nee Golding)
Margaret Peacefully at her home on March 11th, 2019, with her loving family by her side, Margaret, aged 75 years, the dearly loved wife of Norman, very special and loved mum of David, also a dearly loved niece of Mary, and a dear sister in law, auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Margaret's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Wednesday, 20th March at 9-40 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. Flowers welcome and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
