SWALES Margaret The family of the late Margaret would like to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for the many kind messages of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations received at this sad time. A special thank you to all the district nurses' team, Macmillan Support especially Alex and all Hospice at Home staff for their wonderful care. Finally thank you to Katy Carmichael for such a lovely service and everyone at Alderson and Horan for their kind and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 30, 2019