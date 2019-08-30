Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Removal
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:30
Margaret's home
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00
Burnley Crematorium
SWALES Margaret The family of the late Margaret would like to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for the many kind messages of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations received at this sad time. A special thank you to all the district nurses' team, Macmillan Support especially Alex and all Hospice at Home staff for their wonderful care. Finally thank you to Katy Carmichael for such a lovely service and everyone at Alderson and Horan for their kind and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 30, 2019

